Zendaya And Tom Holland Had Talked Marriage Before, But Was His Holiday Proposal A Surprise? An Insider Speaks Out

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Another pair of A-listers that's known for turning heads is Zendaya and Tom Holland, who were recently revealed to be engaged. The couple talked marriage before, but was his holiday proposal a surprise? An insider speaks out.

While attending the Golden Globes over the weekend, fans noticed that Zendaya was wearing a gorgeous rock on her left ring finger. After some talk online, a source close to the couple confirmed she and Holland had indeed gotten engaged over the Holidays. But how much of a surprise was this proposal? An insider spoke to Page Six about how it went down, saying:

Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose. They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well.

How awesome is that? It sounds like the Emmy-winning actress was totally caught off guard when Holland got down on one knee. That must have made getting engaged all the more special, especially as they were reportedly by themselves and able to do so in private. Talk about romantic.

Holland and Zendaya connected while working on the Spider-Man movies (some of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and there's been plenty of chatter and rumors about their relationship over the years. So perhaps it should be no surprise that everyone noticed when the Euphoria actress was wearing an engagement ring.

While neither A-lister or their team has officially commented on the engagement, evidence started rolling in during the Golden Globes. The LA Times reported that Zendaya and and a recently-engaged journalist shared a moment. The outlet published the following:

As Zendaya exited the ballroom, a recently engaged Times reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it. The actor responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion. ‘Are you engaged?’ The Times asked. She kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.

What a fun moment, and one that the journalist will likely remember for a long time. There are a lot of folks out there who are supporting her relationship with Tom Holland, and are eager to learn more. We'll just have to see when their forthcoming nuptials actually happens, and how big of a ceremony it ends up being. One thing is clear: Zendaya and her image architect Law Roach are likely going to style her to perfection for the big day.

Both Holland and Zendaya are set to appear in Christopher Nolan's next movie, as well as other projects. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.