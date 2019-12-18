How Much Backstory The Cast Of 6 Underground Knew About Their Own Characters

CinemaBlend's own Cody Beck got to speak with the cast of 6 Underground and he asked them about the backstories of all of their characters. Whats interesting, is that it seems not all of the actors had the same experience when working with director Michael Bay on creating their characters. While some felt there wasn't a great deal of character development in the film, it's a Michael Bay action movie after all, others appeared to have deeper experiences with the characters. Check out their responses in the video below.