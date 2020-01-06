Full The New Mutants Trailer Proves That The Movie Really Is Coming And Might Be Good Written By Sean O'Connell

Copy to clipboard Wait, what? The New Mutants is actually coming out? Color us shocked. The oft-delayed origin story for the X-Men spinoff seemed destined for Disney+, or to be buried on a shelf somewhere, sacrificed to the industry gods that made the Disney/Fox merger happen. But this latest trailer suggest that New Mutants lives again… and actually looks pretty damn good! For those unaware, The New Mutants are a younger and far less experienced team of mutants who, in the comics, also train under Professor Charles Xavier. The movie, directed by Josh Boone, appears to distance itself from the traditional narrative of the comics, though it will focus on several recognizable members of what will eventually become a team. We even get a traditional team shot in the trailer! Look at this sweetness. OK, so, what are we looking at here? Instead of being students at a school for gifted children, the mutants appear to be in a mental-help facility, with a doctor (Alice Braga) trying to “cure:” them of the mutations that make them special. A lot of the focus lies on Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt), whose power actually is to make people see their worst nightmares come to life. So some of the threats that are being faced by the other characters on screen make us think that Dani’s power is out of control, and needs to be harnessed. It’s here we get to meet the on-screen versions of some classic New Mutants characters, and even get a hint of their powers, though ever so briefly. I fear this means they won’t USE their powers all that much in the movie (for budget reasons), which sucks because they’re actually very cool. Take Rahne Sinclair, for example. Played by Game of Thrones standout Maisie Williams, she shape shifts into a wolf. That HAS to happen in this movie, but we don’t see it in the trailer. We do, however, get blink-and-you-missed-them looks at Roberto da Costa, aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga)…

