The Lovebirds Trailer Puts Kumail Nanjiani And Issa Rae In A Hilarious Murder Mystery

Murder mysterious as a tried and true genre in filmmaking. Audiences have been enjoying this type of film for decades, as they attempt to figure out whodunit before the detective onscreen. Rian Johnson recently had great success with his murder mystery comedy Knives Out, which continues to make money and has even inspired plans for a sequel. Luckily for moviegoers, there's another one of these movies coming: Michael Showalter's The Lovebirds.

Michael Showalter has had a successful career, directing hits like The Big Sick and Wet Hot American Summer. His new romantic comedy The Lovebirds follows a couple as they accidentally get involved in a murder mystery. Kumail Nanjiani and Insecure's Issa Rae star as the couple in question, and the movie looks like a wild ride. Check out The Lovebirds' first trailer below.