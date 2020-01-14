Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie: What We Know So Far About The Shazam! Spin-Off

Leave a Comment
Early in January, Dwayne Johnson announced that he has begun the preparation process for Black Adam. There have been talks and plans for making a movie based on DC's popular villain-turned-antihero, but with a late 2021 date in place, the ball is finally rolling on the newest DC adaptation. What can we expect from this new comic book movie, though? Certainly, there are a lot of expectations for The Rock's latest movie, one that will serve as a spin-off to last year's hit, Shazam! There is a lot riding on this movie, but hopefully, all the years of waiting and anticipation will finally pay off next year.
Not a whole lot is known about Black Adam as it heads deeper into pre-production, but some details about the blockbuster have slowly been revealed — notably in the last few months. With that in mind, here's what we know about the exciting upcoming DC blockbuster, set to star Dwayne Johnson!
Who Will Direct Black Adam?
Black Adam will come courtesy of Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra. You might not recognize the name, but you're likely familiar with a few of his titles. For instance, Collet-Serra is the director behind 2005's House of Wax, 2009's Orphan, 2014's Non-Stop, and 2016's The Shallows, to name a mere few of his titles. Next up, he'll be at the helm of this year's Disney blockbuster, Jungle Cruise, where he first worked with Dwayne Johnson. It's clear that both the director and A-list superstar enjoyed working with each other, as they will return to set soon to make Black Adam for Warner Bros.
What Is Black Adam's Release Date?
Black Adam is currently slated to be released on December 22nd, 2021. That release date is not far removed from Aquaman's December 21st, 2018 release date, and that did gangbusters for Warner Bros. and DC. Clearly, the studio is hoping to recapture that same box office success with this newest comic book blockbuster. Though Black Adam will compete with Avatar 2's second weekend in theaters, as well as Wicked's adaptation. Initially, Sherlock Holmes 3 was scheduled to come out during this release date, but WB decided to put Black Adam in that December spot instead.
Are There Any Trailers Or Teasers For Black Adam?
Not at the present moment. Black Adam is still currently in the thick of it with pre-production. Cameras haven't started rolling on Warner Bros.' latest DC adaptation yet. We might not expect to see a trailer or teaser for Black Adam until the end of the year at the earliest. Factoring in the release date, January of February of 2021 seems like a reasonable potential timeframe for some kind of teaser or trailer. That is, unless WB has something ready for us to see at SDCC this year. There's always a chance for a teaser reveal at San Diego this July. That is, assuming Warner Bros. does a Hall H panel this year. (They skipped it last year.)
It'll be curious to see if it will mirror the look of past DC adaptations or look totally different.
When Will Black Adam Start Production?
While there were a few rumors and reports claiming that Black Adam would begin production in late 2019, that wasn't ultimately the case. As Dwayne Johnson revealed on Twitter back in October, Black Adam is expected to begin production starting in July 2020. That start date ends up being almost exactly a year-and-a-half from its release date, which can seem like a narrow window but in today's blockbuster cycle is actually a decent bit of time. Hopefully, that window gives the filmmakers here enough time to put together a compelling, well-made addition to WB's upcoming blockbuster slate.
What Will Black Adam Be Rated?
It's a good question. At this point, since Black Adam hasn't been made yet, let alone filmed, it's hard to know for certain which direction the movie will be headed in terms of its official MPAA rating. Looking at WB's recent track record of DC adaptations makes it tricker to determine with any certainty.
For instance, most of the recent DC movies have been rated PG-13, including (but not limited to), Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, and Shazam!, the latter from which Black Adam is a spin-off. Recently, however, DC has been pushed their boundaries and including more R-rated movies on their resume. That includes last year's Joker and this year's forthcoming Birds of Prey. Additionally, while Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is rated PG-13 in its theatrical release, it certainly pushed the limit of that rating, and the movie's longer director's cut was ultimately given an R-rating.
It is possible that Black Adam might also try to push itself to be an R-rated spectacle, especially given how gruesome the character's new origin story was in the new 52. Nevertheless, when you think about Dwayne Johnson's brand, it's hard to imagine that the producers will want to make the movie too far removed from a family audience. A majority of Dwayne Johnson's recent blockbusters earned PG-13 ratings, including (but not limited to) Hobbs & Shaw, Skyscraper, Rampage, and the Jumanji movies. Additionally, Jungle Cruise will also likely be rated either PG or PG-13 by the MPAA. While The Rock has dipped into R-rated material in the past, including HBO's Ballers (TV-MA). Johnson's last R-rated movie was 2017's disastrous Baywatch, which was a critical and commercial misfire that tanked at the box office. Ultimately, the safest bet is that Black Adam will become a PG-13 feature.
Who Will Be The Cinematographer For Black Adam?
As it was confirmed by Dwayne Johnson on Twitter in November, Black Adam will by shot by cinematographer Lawrence Sher, who is certainly quite experienced. While you might not recognize the name, you're certainly familiar with his work. For instance, Sher is the DP who lensed Garden State, The Hangover trilogy, and most recently, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Joker. Johnson, director Jaume Collet-Serra, and Sher worked together when the latter did some additional photography for Jungle Cruise. It appears that the star, director, and cinematographer enjoyed working with each other since Sher has been hired to lens this new DC adaptation. Certainly, Black Adam will prove to be one of his absolute biggest to date. But with the cinematographer nominated for his first BAFTA award and garnering his first Oscar nomination for Joker, it's clear that Sher is on the up.
Who Is The Screenwriter Behind Black Adam?
As it was reported in 2017 and later confirmed by Dwayne Johnson on Twitter in late 2017, Black Adam will come with a screenplay courtesy of Adam Sztykiel. After all, it's only fitting that an Adam will write this upcoming blockbuster. As the A-lister notes, Sztykiel was brought onto the blockbuster to "bring this complex and gritty anti-hero" to the big screen. The writer and the star/producer previously worked together on the notably not-very-gritty nor complex Rampage, and the writer also created the sitcom Undateable and worked on the scripts for Made of Honor and Due Date, among others. Nevertheless, The Rock is confident in his screenwriter and he noted that Black Adam is "in [his] bones," noting how eager he is to play this big part.
Who Will Star In Black Adam?
Currently, only Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is confirmed to appear in Black Adam. Warner Bros.' latest DC adaptation is still in the very early stages of pre-production, which means that no other casting announcements have been made at this time. That's expected to change, however, in the next few months. With the July production start date looming ahead, we should be getting more-than-a-few casting announcements and updates as Black Adam gears into place. For now, though, all we know is that Dwayne Johnson will play the title role. Here's hoping The Rock will make the most of it.
Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson)
Created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam is one of the most famous super-villains in the DC universe, and one that primarily serves as the antagonist and archenemy to Shazam, once known as Captain Marvel. First introduced in the comics back in 1945, the villainous character has been a recurring presence in the DC comic universe, notably in the '70s. In recent years, though, under the creative influence of Jerry Ordway, Geoff Johns, and David S. Goyer, Black Adam has been re-contextualized and re-defined as an antihero who is working to clear his smeared name.
Therefore, if we can base this movie off particularly noteworthy additions to superhero/antihero genre, Black Adam could likely serve as some sort of mix on Deadpool, Venom, and Joker, with the movie potentially staying somewhere in the vein of Shazam! for whenever the characters will face off against one another in a future film. This movie, serves as an opportunity to develop Black Adam's presence inside the newly defined DC universe.
Are you looking forward to seeing Dwayne Johnson take on Black Adam in the comic book character's first blockbuster movie? Do you think the A-list actor/producer will do justice to the antihero character? Let us know in the comments what you hope to see in Warner Bros' latest DC adaptation.