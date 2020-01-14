Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie: What We Know So Far About The Shazam! Spin-Off

Are There Any Trailers Or Teasers For Black Adam?

Not at the present moment. Black Adam is still currently in the thick of it with pre-production. Cameras haven't started rolling on Warner Bros.' latest DC adaptation yet. We might not expect to see a trailer or teaser for Black Adam until the end of the year at the earliest. Factoring in the release date, January of February of 2021 seems like a reasonable potential timeframe for some kind of teaser or trailer. That is, unless WB has something ready for us to see at SDCC this year. There's always a chance for a teaser reveal at San Diego this July. That is, assuming Warner Bros. does a Hall H panel this year. (They skipped it last year.)

It'll be curious to see if it will mirror the look of past DC adaptations or look totally different.