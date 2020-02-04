Wait, Was Shakira's Super Bowl Outfit Based Off Her Zootopia Character?

View this post on Instagram

A lot of people claiming the halftime performance wasn’t kid friendly. “The scantily clad performers....etc.” BUT Did anyone notice Shakira’s outfit was the same thing her character in the childrens Classic ZOOTOPIA wore? I’ll go on record as saying I was offended by the performance. It should have been longer thus eliminating the last quarter of the game. I could have listened J-Lo and her daughter for at least 10 more minutes...that was crazy awesome. What did you think? #SuperBowl #morningblend10 #extrabuttertv