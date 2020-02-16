Bad Sign For The Eternals? Kit Harington Is Apparently The Actor Most Likely To Die In A Movie

The Kit Harington on-screen death statistic comes from Movie Mortality. According to the site, Danny Trejo is the actor who has had the most movie deaths so far at 65. Percentage-wise, though, Kit Harington is said to be the most likely actor to die on screen. He hasn't even been in that many movies -- his filmography includes Silent Hill: Revelation, Pompeii, Testament of Youth, Seventh Son, Spooks: The Greater Good, Brimstone, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, and two How to Train Your Dragon movies.