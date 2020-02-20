Is Matt Reeves' The Batman Setting Up A Robin Appearance?

This circus casting call isn’t the first time Robin appearing in The Batman has been a possibility, as it was reported last year that he could “potentially” show up. With the movie still early into shooting, and a little under a year and a half until it finally hits theaters, it could be a while until we get more of an inkling about if Dick Grayson will be involved in the story or not, let alone confirmation. Frankly, an appearance like this could just be kept a secret until the movie’s release.