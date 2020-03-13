Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Joker And Black Adam Crew Member From The Red Notice Set

View this post on Instagram

On set. RED NOTICE. It’s a good day when my friend and A cam ???? operator, Geoff Haley makes me belly laugh - no doubt from his filthy, inappropriate jokes my innocent ears should not be hearing. Over the years, the biggest movies of my career have been shot by Geoff, who was just awarded “Operator of the Year” (equivalent to winning an Academy Award) for his brilliant camera work on JOKER. He’s a phenomenal storyteller behind the lens and this summer we’re pumped to collaborate again on our highly anticipated, BLACK ADAM?? DC Universe, we’re excited to come play. Until then, it’s back to work on this one. #RedNotice ???? #SteveMcqueenInsipred? #TheHaleySpecial ???? @hhgarcia41 ????