11 Great Basketball Movies And Where To Stream Or Rent Them Online

Teen Wolf (1985)

Long before the MTV series Teen Wolf came and went after six seasons, the movie on which it was based accidentally became one of the best basketball movies of the 1980s. Released just one month after star Michael J. Fox became a pop culture icon for his role in Back To The Future, Teen Wolf tells the story of Scott Howard (Fox), a nerdy high school student who learns that being a werewolf runs in the family. But where does basketball come in, you ask? Well, after transforming into a radical and bodacious werewolf, Scott becomes quite the excellent basketball player, even if a little unorthodox. In this classic tale of losing oneself to fame, Scott quickly loses touch with the nerdy, yet sincere person he was before he was riding atop moving vehicles, hogging the ball on the court, and starring in the school play.