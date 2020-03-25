James Bond And 7 Other Major Movie Franchises You Can Stream In Quarantine

The Star Trek Franchise

Star Trek: Picard is about to end its first season on CBS All Access, which means two things are about to happen. Not only are fans in for what’s more than likely going to be a guns a’blazin season finale, and that next Trek fix is going to be harder to come by, what with Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 running into minor delays. It’s going to be a bit tough, but that just means that fans of the first nine films in the pre-Kelvin timeline universe will have to turn their attention to Prime Video to keep the party rolling.