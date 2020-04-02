Justin Long Believes He And His Family Got Coronavirus And Had Symptoms, Including Taste Loss

Christian Long: Unfortunately, we can’t get the test because we’re not considered high enough risk.

Justin Long: We both tried to get the test and as many of you know at this point you have to be in a high risk group which is older people and people with compromised immune systems or it has to be further along in your system or severe enough in your system. It sounds like this illness manifests itself in so many ways… maybe the most insidious part – and I think this is what happened to me – is a lot of people are asymptomatic or barely symptomatic.

Christian Long: It’s like we have Corona light.