11 Iconic Children's Movies On Netflix To Show Kids During Quarantine

Stuart Little (1999)

Based on the classic novel of the same name, Stuart Little stars Michael J. Fox as an anthropomorphic mouse looking for a home. He's adopted by a human family, and while they're fine with raising a mouse in the family, his younger human brother George isn't a fan. Obviously it all works out in the end, but this one has just enough tension and sadness in the mix to tug at the heartstrings of any adult and child. Come for the drama, stay to see that missing painting that ended up being discovered years later by a historian watching the movie!