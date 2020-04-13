What To Watch On Netflix If You Love Superheroes

Incredibles 2 (2018)

Brad Bird’s Academy Award-winning, highly unique, and thrilling Pixar debut, The Incredibles, about a family of superhumans forced to hide their abilities in a world in which supers are outlawed, would finally get a much anticipated follow-up 14 years later. This time, the spotlight is put on Helen Parr (Holly Hunter), who is asked to assume her flexible alter ego Elastigirl once again as the face of a movement to legalize superherosim, leaving Bob (Craig T. Nelson), formerly known as Mr. Incredible, to take care of things around the house. Incredibles 2 may not have been as clever or funny as its predecessor, or enough to get a second Oscar win in 2019, but in a time dominated by comic book-inspired fiction, it is still one of the most enjoyable family-friendly superhero films as of late.

