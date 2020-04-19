Marvel And 4 Other Major Franchises That Daisy Ridley Would Be Perfect For

However, I honestly do believe she has proven herself as more than capable of playing a superhero (and pretty much already has if you can count a Jedi as such), considering her emotional range, physicality and how fans have already pointed out she would make a great Jessica Drew (better known as Spider-Woman) if the MCU were to find a way to bring her into the proceedings. Not to mention, this would not be Ridley's first comic book-related role either, technically. If you don't believe me, look up a little thriller from 2015 called Scrawl about a boy whose comic book creation become horrifying realities.