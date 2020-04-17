‘Retired’ Actress Cameron Diaz Is Kind Of Loving The Quarantine ‘Bubble’

I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody. But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking. But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now.