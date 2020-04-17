‘Retired’ Actress Cameron Diaz Is Kind Of Loving The Quarantine ‘Bubble’

Leave a Comment
It’s still hard to believe that Cameron Diaz hasn’t acted in a movie since 2014’s Annie. She basically committed to retirement a couple of years ago and now she and her husband Benji Madden have a baby at home. In fact, she doesn’t seem to mind the domesticity of it all, actually admitting to enjoying “the bubble” of quarantine life.
In a rare interview, Cameron Diaz recently caught up with her pal Katherine Powers, the CEO of Who What Wear. During their chat, Cameron Diaz talked about spending time with their young daughter Raddix, who was born at the end of December last year and was officially announced by the couple in January. Diaz said of her new home life:
I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody. But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking. But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now.
Obviously, some people have been adjusting better to self-isolation than others, likely due to different home circumstances, as well as personalities. In Cameron Diaz’s case, she seems fairly non-plussed, but with a young one at home, it’s unlikely she would be spending a ton of time in the public eye anyway. She's not the only celebrity who has shared his or her feelings on this topic, either.
Meanwhile, she seems to be trying to make the best of the crazy world we live in right now, though she did express to Katherine Powers that she missed seeing her friends, who typically come over to their place anyway. Luckily, there’s a whole world of ways to video chat with your favorite pals, including public platforms such as Instagram.
Meanwhile, it looks as if Katherine Powers herself is one of Cameron Diaz’s pals who used to hang out before all of this self-isolation business.
All in all, however, Cameron Diaz doesn’t look to be thinking about work or anything like it anytime soon. She said she’s being cooking “at night” after Raddix goes to bed and that she likes to have a glass of red wine to wind down (or to wine down?).
Following the release of Annie Cameron Diaz has kept busy on other fronts, as well. She’s a published author with two books under her belt, The Body Book and The Longevity Book. So, she's keeping busy even without the acting gigs that made her a household name. Only time will tell if Diaz ever acts again. Some celebrities, including other blonde bombshell Michelle Pfeiffer, also took breaks from acting before returning to the big screen. But for now, it sounds like Cameron Diaz is perfectly happy exactly where she's at: Home.