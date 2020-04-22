Goodfellas And Other Great Movies Leaving Netflix Soon

Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese's 1990 organized crime masterpiece Goodfellas still stands up, 30 years after it was first released. This crime epic follows mobster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) as he goes from made man to federal witness after turning against his former partners in crime. Hurry up before you have to settle for the "edited for television" version, and nobody wants that.

Watch it on Netflix while you still can here.