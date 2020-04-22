Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In May 2020

Leave a Comment
Soon, to paraphrase the works of that modern troubadour Justin Timberlake, it's gonna be May. And with a new month being torn off of the calendar, that means there's another lineup of content waiting for those of you who are still glued to your TV screens. Considering the state of the world right now, that's going to be a lot of you, which means this new shipment of Netflix streaming content probably looks heaven sent.
Friends, you have no idea how right you are. If you're curious about what's debuting on the Netflix platform through the remainder of April, you can head to our previous rundown of that very knowledge at your leisure. But if you're ready for the future, then follow us into May 2020's Netflix debuts for both movies and TV.
Available May 1
All Day and a Night - NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In - NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy - NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It - NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer - NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 - Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Week of May 4
Arctic Dogs – 5/4/20
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 5/5/20
Workin' Moms: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/6/20
Scissor Seven: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 5/7/20
18 regali - NETFLIX FILM - 5/8/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/8/20
Dead to Me: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/8/20
The Eddy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/8/20
The Hollow: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/8/20
House at the End of the Street - 5/8/20
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/8/20
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/8/20
Valeria - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/8/20
Charmed: Season 2- 5/9/20
Grey's Anatomy: Season 16- 5/9/20
Week of May 11
Bordertown: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/11/20
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 5/11/20
Trial By Media - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 5/11/20
True: Terrific Tales - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/12/20
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend - NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL - 5/12/20
The Wrong Missy - NETFLIX FILM - 5/13/20
Riverdale: Season 4 - 5/14/20
Chichipatos - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/15/20
District 9 - 5/15/20
I Love You, Stupid - NETFLIX FILM - 5/15/20
Inhuman Resources - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/15/20
Magic for Humans: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/15/20
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/15/20
White Lines - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/15/20
La reina de Indias y el conquistador - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/16/20
Public Enemies - 5/16/20
United 93 - 5/16/20
Soul Surfer - 5/17/20
Week of May 18
The Big Flower Fight - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/18/20
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 5/19/20
Sweet Magnolias - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/19/20
Trumbo - 5/19/20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 5/20/20
The Flash: Season 6 - 5/20/20
Rebelión de los Godinez - NETFLIX FILM - 5/20/20
Control Z - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/22/20
History 101 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/22/20
Just Go With It - 5/22/20
The Lovebirds - NETFLIX FILM - 5/22/20
Selling Sunset: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/22/20
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/22/20
Dynasty: Season 3 - 5/23/20
Week of May 25
Ne Zha - 5/25/20
Norm of the North: Family Vacation - 5/25/20
Uncut Gems - 5/25/20
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 5/25/20
I'm No Longer Here - NETFLIX FILM - 5/25/20
The Lincoln Lawyer - 5/25/20
Dorohedoro - NETFLIX ANIME – 5/28/20
La corazonada - NETFLIX FILM – 5/28/20
Space Force - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 5/29/20
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 5/29/20
High Strung Free Dance – 5/31/20
May TBD
Blood & Water - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mystic Pop-up Bar - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl: Season 5
While you may not be able to go to the movies just yet, there's some good news when it comes to the films coming to Netflix's library in May 2020! Fresh from its recent acquisition as a Netflix original, The Lovebirds is coming online in the middle of the month, for you comedy fans out there to enjoy. As Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani struggle with relationship issues, and the ever present threat of death by criminal conspiracy, this fast and funny romp arrives only slightly later than it was previously scheduled to debut.
Though, should comedy be your bag, there's a rather interesting SNL alum double feature you could take in by the end of May's Netflix lineup. On the broader side of the spectrum, the Netflix film The Wrong Missy sees David Spade accidentally invite a wild and crazy Lauren Lapkus to a lavish corporate retreat. As you could guess, hilarity ensues, and it makes for only half of our proposed double feature.
As previously announced, the Adam Sandler/Safdie Brothers collaboration Uncut Gems is headed to Netflix toward the end of May's schedule. While it isn't a comedy, there are still some pretty funny segments that break up Sandler's Howard Ratner and his journey to pay off his creditors, while also attempting to strike it rich. How you watch these two films is up to you, but it'd definitely make for a wild mini-marathon of excitement.
Meanwhile, on the TV side of the aisle, Netflix's May 2020 debuts continue to impress, with some heavy hitters breaking out new long-form content. Ryan Murphy's tenure on the streaming giant's payroll continues with one of his most ambitious projects yet, the history (re)writing Hollywood, which uses an all-star cast to tell a more modern story in the golden age of Tinseltown. If you were hoping Jim Parsons would ever take a sledgehammer to his Big Bang Theory persona, watch the trailer for this one and get ready to smile.
Also breaking Netflix ground this month is La La Land and First Man director Damien Chazelle, as his drama series The Eddy is debuting as well. With Moonlight's Andre Holland playing a jazz club owner who's in a bit of a bind, this story of saving music in the most pressure of circumstances certainly feels like it hits Chazelle's sweet spots. If only Whiplash were available on Netflix to make a full night of anxiety and jazz a reality.
But you're probably not here to hear about those new series. You're probably still waiting to find out when Christina Applegate and Linda Cardelini's breakout hit series Dead To Me is coming back for that second season you were promised. Well, you'll only have to wait until May 4th, and your curiosity about what happens after Season 1's big finale will be satisfied.
There's so much more waiting for you to see, both in movies and TV, on Netflix's May 2020 lineup. So be sure to read those listings carefully, as these titles are subject to change and availability. So if you think something's missing or moved, we'll have those updates ready to go. Stay safe, stay entertained, and stream responsibly until next time, as June's Netflix lineup will be ready around this time in the next month.