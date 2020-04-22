Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In May 2020

While you may not be able to go to the movies just yet, there's some good news when it comes to the films coming to Netflix's library in May 2020! Fresh from its recent acquisition as a Netflix original, The Lovebirds is coming online in the middle of the month, for you comedy fans out there to enjoy. As Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani struggle with relationship issues, and the ever present threat of death by criminal conspiracy, this fast and funny romp arrives only slightly later than it was previously scheduled to debut.