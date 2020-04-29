Why Harry Potter Superfan Sophie Turner Insisted Joe Jonas Watched All The Movies

Leave a Comment
It's been less than two decades since the first Harry Potter novel was turned into a movie, and less than 10 years since the franchise was completed. And yet, the Harry Potter movies are already one of the most popular film series ever made. Lots of people are huge fans of the films, including Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who was such a fan that she insisted her new boyfriend, Joe Jonas, become familiar with them if they were going to be in a relationship.
It seems that, prior to meeting Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas hadn't actually seen the Harry Potter films, at least not all of them, but the singer recently revealed to James Corden that Turner required that he become familiar with the movies in order to be in a relationship with her. According to Jonas...
Sophie, she said, 'Look, if we're going to get married' — and it was actually, 'If you're going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters. Because every Christmas, for those of you that are watching that don't know, every Christmas in the U.K. they just stream and play Harry Potter, all of them. So I watched them all, I fell in love with it.
It's certainly not uncommon for new couples to want to share their passions with each other, whether that's a hobby or simply a fandom. There may be no better way to get to know somebody than to understand what they like. The good news for the relationship is that not only did Joe Jonas watch the movies, he loved them. It probably would have made things a tad awkward if Jonas thought the Harry Potter films were all bad.
While it seems crazy that anybody hasn't seen the Harry Potter films, the Jonas Brothers were probably pretty busy with their career around the same time that many of the Harry Potter films were being released, so they might have missed a lot of movies in the era.
Of course, the deal went both ways, and Joe Jonas says that if he had to watch the Harry Potter films, then Sophie Turner had to watch the Lord of the Rings movies, which they've apparently been doing while stuck in isolation.
And I was like, 'Well, look, my rule is that you have to watch Lord of the Rings.' So we've been binge-watching Lord of the Rings during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies, which is quite fun.
Most of us have been spending our isolation period watching a lot of movies and it seems that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are no different. And now they both have seen the favorite films of the other. They're probably not the only ones to binge watch both franchises in the last few weeks.