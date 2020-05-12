Kevin Smith’s Mallrats 2 Has Cast Its First New Character

While Kevin Smith stepped away from the View Askewniverse for a spell to work on movies like Cop Out, Red State and Tusk, he delved back into his shared continuity of characters last year with Jay and Silent Reboot, and he won’t be exiting it again anytime soon. In addition to tackling a different version of Clerks III, Smith has also revived his Mallrats sequel, with it now back to being a movie after it wasn’t picked up as a TV series several years back.