Angelina Jolie Reveals The Story Behind The Tattoo She Got For Her Late Mother

Listening to 'Winter' now, I realize how lonely and afraid my mother must have been, but also how determined she was to fight to make sure her children were all right. As the 'w' faded on my hand, so did that feeling of home and protection. Life has taken many turns. I’ve had my own loss and seen my life take a different direction. And it hurt more than I imagined it ever would. But now, with my girls growing up and being the ages I remember so well as a daughter, I am rediscovering my mother and her spirit.