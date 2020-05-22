Hamilton Streaming: 6 Quick Things We Know About Hamilton On Disney+

A Few Things We Don't Know:

There are a lot of things that we do know about the staged version of Hamilton, but there are still a few questions that we have about the upcoming film.

Will Disney+ Censor The F-Bombs?

The stage version of Hamilton included some language that might not be family friendly. We don’t know if Disney will keep the f-bombs or censor the film to make it more suitable for all ages. We also don’t know if they might make two versions available for families and one with original uncensored content.

What's It Going to Look Like?

Disney+ has yet to release a trailer for their upcoming stage Hamilton film. This means we have no clue whether it’ll be HD quality, take more of an audience view point, or something else. We do know that the production is supposed to cover multiple angles of the show.