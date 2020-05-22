Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Great Genes, And Arnold Schwarzenegger Knows It

I think this is kind of a unique experience. I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part – you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt. We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we can go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about it. There’s a lot of power there. The worst thing is if this kid ends up with my accent. That’s what we don’t want.