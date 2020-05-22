Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Have Great Genes, And Arnold Schwarzenegger Knows It

Leave a Comment
Have you heard the news? Arnold Schwarzenegger is gearing up to be a first-time grandpa, and the parents of the coming baby are epic to say the least. Last year, the Terminator actor’s oldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, tied the knot with Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy leading man Chris Pratt, and now they are well on their way to building their own family.
On an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Arnold Schwarzenegger gushed about the news and all the good genes his daughter’s bun in the oven has to work with. Here’s what he said:
I think this is kind of a unique experience. I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part – you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt. We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we can go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about it. There’s a lot of power there. The worst thing is if this kid ends up with my accent. That’s what we don’t want.
Talk about some high expectations! Katherine Schwarzenegger is already the daughter of Mr. Universe and Maria Shriver, who is a member of the Kennedy family. Add the Marvel actor into the mix, and this baby has to come out with superpowers or something.
We just found out Chris Pratt and his new wife were expecting their first child last month, but the baby is estimated to come this summer, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger. The couple got married last June after meeting one another in church back in 2018. Pratt already has a 7-year-old with his ex-wife Anna Faris named Jack – the pair divorced back in 2017 and Faris has since become engaged to her Overboard cinematographer, Michael Barrett.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris still maintain a close relationship and co-parent their son together. One good sign Pratt saw in Katherine Schwarzenegger during their early dates was her forming a bond with his son Jack on dates together. The couple have previously been open about their plans to start a family together, and Arnold Schwarzenegger has commented on how much he’s been looking forward to it.
Check out the Terminator: Dark Fate actor catch up with Jimmy Fallon at another At-Home edition of his late night show below:
Arnold Schwarznegger has been a staple celebrity during the global pandemic, sharing frequent updates on his exercise routine, videos of his mini pony Whiskey and donkey named Lulu, and creative PSAs asking his fans to stay home. As he mentioned in the interview, he recently delivered a virtual commencement address for Snapchat, and he has been selling “We’ll Be Back” and “Stay Inside” merchandise to benefit charity.
With his grandkid on the way, we’re already thinking about some sort of family-comedy team up between Arnold and Chris Pratt that definitely needs to happen. Stick with us here on CinemaBlend for more updates on your favorite action stars.