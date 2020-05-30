What To Watch On HBO Max If You Love Superheroes

Batman (1989)

As burdened billionaire Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) begins a one-man war against crime as a masked vigilante, a powerful new threat emerges in Gotham City who aptly calls himself The Joker (Jack Nicholson).

Why It's A Good Option For Superhero Fans: Most mainstream audiences knew the Dark Knight from the comically lighthearted 1960s series until director Tim Burton turned on the dark with Batman, one of the most highly influential superhero films of all time, particularly for Keaton and Nicholson's brilliant performances as one of comics' most iconic hero/villain pairings.

