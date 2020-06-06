Watch Mark Hamill Surprise A Nurse And Star Wars Fan In Emotional Video

This week, his Healthcare Hero was Chloe, a nurse from San Diego. She told Jimmy Kimmel that she and her co-workers have basically been up to their elbows in boogers, as they’ve been administering COVID-19 tests in the heat of an outdoor tent. There’s only so much anyone can do to make that experience more pleasant, but Jimmy Kimmel did his novel best. He asked Chloe about her love of the Star Wars franchise, which she readily admitted to, saying she’s seen the movies “a lot” - definitely more than ten times. Jimmy Kimmel then gave her a very welcome surprise, opening up the chat to Luke Skywalker himself.