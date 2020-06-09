Studio Ghibli: A History Of Its Rocky Film Rights, From Disney To HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the years, Hayao Miyazaki’s gorgeous animated films have not been easy to get ahold of. It's been just a few months since his studio made its films available to purchase digitally for the first time ever. Now HBO Max subscribers can watch 21 movies produced under Studio Ghibli, including Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and Howl’s Moving Castle. (That's every Ghibli movie except for the deeply heartbreaking Grave of the Fireflies, which is on Hulu.)