Upcoming Ben Affleck Movies: A List Of Future Projects From The Batman Actor

Ben Affleck started off 2020 with one of his most impressive and personal performances to date, playing an alcoholic and emotionally-scarred basketball coach in Gavin O'Connor's The Way Back. Although the film's theatrical run was dampened by the onset of the current health crisis a week into its release, things were looking good for the two-time Academy Award winner. And then came the non-surprise announcement that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will finally see the light of day in 2021.
With Ben Affleck being in the news quite a bit lately with this whole "Snyder Cut" business and his highly-publicized relationship with Knives Out star Ana De Armas, some people may want to know what the future holds for the former Batman actor, at least professionally. Affleck is trying once again to prove that he is one of the busiest actors, writers, directors and producers in Hollywood with a whole slate of projects.
Under any other circumstance, it would be easy to say when any of these upcoming projects would be hitting theaters. But with many film productions and movie theaters still being shut down around the world, there are a lot of unknowns about when we'll finally get to see some of Ben Affleck's anticipated projects. Still, let's take a look at everything we know about them.
Zack Snyder's Justice League (Starring, Producing) - 2021
At long last, in May 2020, it was announced that the long-rumored Snyder Cut would finally see the light of day, or at least Zack Snyder's Justice League would on HBO Max sometime in 2021. Supposedly clocking in at around three and a half hours, the Snyder Cut will further flesh out the individual stories of the key members of the Justice League, explore the mythos of DC Extended Universe and even showcase the live-action debut of Darkseid, after the tyrannical god was left on the cutting room floor of the film's 2017 theatrical release. An exact release date has yet to be named at this point, but anyone with an HBO Max account will be able to enjoy Zack Snyder's Justice League at some point next year.
Deep Water (Starring) - November 13, 2020
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spent much of late 2019 and early 2020 avoiding countless paparazzi as rumors of their relationship began to spread around the world of pop culture. And as their relationship begins to blossom and reach new heights, the new "it" couple is preparing for the upcoming erotic thriller Deep Water. Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, the Adrian Lyne-directed thriller centers around Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple who comes up with a rather unique way of saving themselves from the messiness of a potential divorce. The film is slated to hit theaters ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with an expected released date of November 13, 2020.
The Last Duel (Starring, Writing) - December 25, 2020
If everything goes according to plan, Ridley Scott's The Last Duel will be one of six movies distributed by Disney in the final months of 2020 when it sees a limited release on December 25, 2020, with a wide release slated for January 8, 2021. The movie, which will see Ben Affleck and Matt Damon sharing writing credits for the first time in more than 20 years, centers around a knight, Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and his squire, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), who are ordered by King Charles VI (Affleck) to fight to the death after the knight accuses his squire and best friend of raping his wife. Production on the film halted in March 2020, but according to Deadline, Scott has been editing the already-shot footage to not lose too much time when filming resumes.
Ghost Army (Starring, Directing, Writing) - TBA
Now we find ourselves in the murky waters of projects Ben Affleck has been attached to for some time, but still don't have a release date (or production start date for that matter). Ghost Army, which is based on the World War II story about a United States Army unit that used inflatable tanks and other mocked-up military equipment to deceive Nazi forces. The film is based in part on the 2013 documentary Ghost Army and the book The Ghost Army of World War II: How One Top-Secret Unit Deceived The Enemy With Inflatable Tanks, Sound Effects, And Other Audacious Fakery. A project like this is in Affleck's wheelhouse, especially after he took home an Academy Award for Argo in 2013. There still isn't any information on when we can expect to see the film, but Affleck is slated to star, write and direct the project.
Falling To Earth (Starring) - TBA
Another project that has had Ben Affleck's name attached to it for some time is the historic tornado film by the name of Falling To Earth. Based on Kate Southwood's 2013 novel of the same name, the film is set in a small Illinois town in 1925 that is ravaged by the worst tornado on record. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck is attached to star as one of the survivors of a family left relatively untouched by the storm who tries to rebuild the devastated community in the months following the disaster. There's no word on a potential release date at this time.
Hypnotic (Starring) - TBA
Ben Affleck is also slated to be part of Robert Rodriguez's upcoming action thriller Hypnotic, where, according to Variety, he will play a detective who becomes involved in a mystery surrounding the disappearance of his daughter and her ties to a secret government program. In late 2019, production was pushed back to April 2020 to accommodate Affleck's schedule, but TMZ reported in March 2020 that production had been halted in light of the pandemic that paused countless film productions in the early part of the year. There haven't been any additional updates on the status of the project in the months following the announced hiatus.
I Am Still Alive (Starring, Producing) - TBA
Ben Affleck is looking to enter the genre of survival thrillers with the film adaptation of Kate Alice Marshall's novel I Am Still Alive. According to Deadline, Affleck is attached to star and produce the film, where he will play the off-the-grid father who is tasked with taking care of his teenage daughter in the Canadian wilderness after a car crash kills her mother and leaves her injured. Described as a mixture of Wild and The Revenant, I Am Still Alive looks to focus on the undying spirt of a rebellious teenager and her closed-off father as they brave the elements in the far north. There has been no word on a release date or even when the film will enter production, but hopefully we hear something sooner rather than later, because this could be a fun and exhilarating theater experience.
King Leopold's Ghost (Writing, Directing) - TBA
According to Deadline, Ben Affleck has already been hard at work on the historical war drama King Leopold's Ghost for some time. Based off the book King Leopold's Ghost: A Story of Green, Terror, and Heroism in Colonial Africa by Adam Hochschild, the film will center on the horrible crusade by Belgium's King Leopold II through the Congo in the late 19th century. For those not familiar with King Leopold II or his campaign through the African jungle, the ruthless king and military leader was reportedly responsible for the deaths of approximately 8 million people in the region. How Affleck handles this story remains to be seen, but I'm sure he's handling it delicately with all of the time he has committed to the project. Make sure to check back for an update on what should be a remarkable historical drama.
Untitled McDonald's Monopoly Movie (Producing) - TBA
It seems like it's been years since everyone was talking about the HBO docuseries McMillions, which chronicled the hard-to-believe story of the McDonald's Monopoly Scam, but that was only a few months ago. And even though the buzz has died down a bit in light of everything that has happened in the world since then, we can expect to hear about the topic a great deal in the near future when Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's film covering the same topic hits theaters. In a February 2020 interview with Collider, Affleck revealed that although he was busy with other projects at the time, he was still devoted to this project, which had recently received a new script treatment. All I want to know is if FBI agent Doug Matthews is going to portray himself in the film adaptation.
Those are some of the projects we can expect to see from Ben Affleck in the coming months and year (fingers crossed). Which one are you most excited for and why?