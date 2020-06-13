Upcoming Ben Affleck Movies: A List Of Future Projects From The Batman Actor

Untitled McDonald's Monopoly Movie (Producing) - TBA

It seems like it's been years since everyone was talking about the HBO docuseries McMillions, which chronicled the hard-to-believe story of the McDonald's Monopoly Scam, but that was only a few months ago. And even though the buzz has died down a bit in light of everything that has happened in the world since then, we can expect to hear about the topic a great deal in the near future when Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's film covering the same topic hits theaters. In a February 2020 interview with Collider, Affleck revealed that although he was busy with other projects at the time, he was still devoted to this project, which had recently received a new script treatment. All I want to know is if FBI agent Doug Matthews is going to portray himself in the film adaptation.