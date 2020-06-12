Bill And Ted Face The Music: What We Know So Far

Is George Carlin’s Rufus Going To Be In Bill And Ted Face The Music?

During his career, George Carlin was better known for his work as a stand-up comedian than being an actor, but he nonetheless created a wonderfully iconic science-fiction character playing the time-traveler Rufus in the first two Bill and Ted movies. He won’t be back in Bill And Ted Face The Music, as Carlin sadly passed away back in 2008, but his absence will be felt in the long-developing sequel. Writer Ed Solomon has confirmed that Rufus not being around will have a significant impact on the story of the second sequel. Doubling down, it has also been confirmed that the film has a character who is played by Kelly Carlin, who is the comedian’s daughter. She confirmed this news in the midst of production in mid-August 2019.