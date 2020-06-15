Jurassic World: Dominion Has A New Filming Date And It’s Soon

According to the trade, Universal Pictures is spending around $5 million on these safety protocols. This will include thousands of tests that will be on hand as the production moves forward in its shoot. Also included in this plan is the establishment of Your Doctor, a private medical facility that will oversee any medical needs of the production. There will also be nurses and isolation booths, more than 100 hand sanitizer stations, nightly anti-viral “fogs,” and plenty of safety signs around the studio. In addition to providing “Green Zones” for shooting, masks will also be required, except for actors while they’re shooting.