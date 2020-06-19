Why Jennifer Lawrence Finally Decided To Join Twitter

Jennifer Lawrence has been on the board of directors for Represent.Us and has been a part of that organization for several years. She’s also on the list of donors for the organization and often does PSAs and other work for the nonprofit, which strives to work toward anticorruption legislation. David O. Russell and Adam McKay, whom she will work with on an upcoming comedy, are also members of the organization. Her first couple of tweets focused on issues related to Represent.Us, including this one: