Bryce Dallas Howard: 7 Cool Facts About The Jurassic World Star

Black Mirror Traumatized Bryce Dallas Howard Prior To Appearing On The Series

The potentially detrimental effects of an obsessive abuse of technology are commented on brilliantly in Black Mirror, especially in an episode starring Bryce Dallas Howard as a woman desperate for her peers’ approval in a “utopia” ran on a five-star rating system. No one was more surprised by Howard’s casting than herself, who, while promoting the Netflix exclusive anthology series’ third season, showed Conan O’Brien a distressing, tearful video of her describing her first viewing of the show as a “nosedive.”

Coincidentally, “Nosedive” is the name of the episode she gives her manic, SAG Award-nominated performance in, which surprisingly did not require her to tap into her earlier “nervous breakdown” to achieve, as a hidden talent of hers could do the trick.