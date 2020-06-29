Hugh Jackman Recalls Having No Idea How Long It Would Take Him To Get In Shape To Play Wolverine

There’s a couple of split screen shots going around the Internet that show the difference. The first day I had to have my shirt off. And Bryan Singer didn’t see anything at the time but later said, ‘OK I gotta shoot your from here up [the neck up] and have the camera low. I remember looking at the comic books – I’d never read the comic books before – so I’m looking at the comics and I’m like, ‘Uh, how long do I have to get ready for this?’ They said, ‘Well we’re shooting in three weeks.’ I remember thinking, ‘Oh, three weeks!’ I’d never buffed up for anything really. I was like, ‘I think three weeks I can buff up if I really hit it hard.’ No.