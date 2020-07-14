What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Will Smith

Six Degrees Of Separation (1993)

Will Smith plays Paul, a young con-artist who finds wealthy families and impresses them with his lies about being the son of Sidney Poitier. Six Degrees of Separation takes place at a dinner party where a couple, Quisa (Stockard Channing) and Flan (Donald Sutherland), recount their encounter with Paul.

Why It’s A Good Option for Will Smith Fans: Six Degrees of Separation is one of Smith’s first movies, and it blends his comedic and dramatic flare. The movie is based on a play of the same name, so the movie very much has a theatrical feel. It’s full of monologues and dialogue. The film showcases Smith’s winning charm, which makes it easy to see how he could so easily manipulate socialites.

Stream it on Amazon Prime here.