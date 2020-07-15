Now, Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Wrote Her Name Out With Urine

That doesn’t mean that we won’t get the answers, as there’s a possibility that the continuing libel trial between Johnny Depp and The Sun is bound to bring forth even more wild tales from both camps. At this point, it’s not a question of if, but when, and what part of the body will be involved; and to be even more frank, the bar of surprise is going to be hard to top the next time around. And as soon as new developments have been reported, we’ll break those fresh details here at CinemaBlend.