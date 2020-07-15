Now, Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Wrote Her Name Out With Urine

Leave a Comment
Never was ever a story of 2020’s rep, than that of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. In a saga that’s seen quite a few interesting turns on almost a daily basis, the libel case that’s seen Johnny Depp and Amber Heard going head to head with horrible accusations has seen yet another gross turn. Just when you thought Heard’s alleged bed pooping was the last straw, apparently there’s a story involving Depp trying to write his ex-wife’s name in a rental property they shared in Austraila… using only his urine.
The Sun divulged the details from today’s round of proceedings, which saw Amber Heard allege that Johnny Depp, when being escorted from their shared dwelling that did suffer some pretty gruesome damage, ran back inside and openly peed on the walls and carpet. And apparently, Depp was trying to write Heard’s name in the process, fully in view of the people trying to escort him out of said domicile.
But according to Johnny Depp’s estate manager Ben King, there was no urine in the Austrailan rental property when he arrived to clean up the estimated $100,000 worth of damage that was incurred. The damage that was confirmed on premises did involve a lot of blood, including an instance of Depp writing “I Love U” on a mirror with said blood. Also among the photographed damage were some broken windows and Depp’s severed finger, but as far as King’s assessment was concerned, no urine was reported by King’s assessment of the scene.
Again, the story alleging Johnny Depp tried to pee out Amber Heard’s name in their shared living room is merely an accusation that’s been revealed in the court proceedings Depp has been engaging in against The Sun. So the stories of bodily functions we’ve been hearing are not yet proven to have been executed by either party. If there’s anything on display at this moment, it’s literally shit talking and taking the piss.
That doesn’t mean that we won’t get the answers, as there’s a possibility that the continuing libel trial between Johnny Depp and The Sun is bound to bring forth even more wild tales from both camps. At this point, it’s not a question of if, but when, and what part of the body will be involved; and to be even more frank, the bar of surprise is going to be hard to top the next time around. And as soon as new developments have been reported, we’ll break those fresh details here at CinemaBlend.