Reese Witherspoon Joined TikTok To Embarrass Her Kids

If you’re in with the teens right now, you may have heard of a little place called TikTok, where users have been doing everything from making whipped coffee and learning dance moves to posting comedy skits for their followers. Since Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon has two teenage kids, the trend is catching on for her. It's too bad her kids are insufferably embarrassed. Take a look:
Now this is hilarious! Reese Witherspoon has her own TikTok and she’s not afraid to embarrass her kids a little in the process. The actress’ most recent post had the mom excited about her 16-year-old son’s first song hitting music streaming. Her middle child, who goes by his first name “Deacon,” just released a song he produced with Nina Nesbitt’s vocals called “Long Run.” Witherspoon is already thinking up a TikTok dance for it.
“Poor” Deacon looks just as distressed as any of us would be if our mom got up and TikTok danced in front of us, but they look like they’re having fun with it too. And she's Reese Witherspoon – he actually has a cool mom! We don’t always see Deacon, so it’s cute to witness the adorable dynamic between the mother and son. Check out this funny TikTok of the pair learning some handshake moves:
Deacon is one of three of Reese Witherspoon’s kids. Her first two, including 20-year-old Ava and the new recording artist, are the kids of her and Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Philippe. The former Hollywood couple got married soon after meeting on the set of the 1999 film and were together until their 2007 divorce. Witherspoon has since remarried to talent agent Jim Toth, and the two of them have 7-year-old Tennessee James.
In between Reese Witherspoon’s busy career as a producer on a number of projects including The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere, the actress is really rooting for her kids’ success. Reese posted a snippet of the song on Instagram too to show support for his music endeavors. Check it:
Besides embarrassing her kids on TikTok, Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to resume her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. Mindy Kalling and Parks and Recreation’s Dan Goor are penning the script for the upcoming comedy. She has become a prominent name in television and movies in the past few years with her production company that was behind Wild and Gone Girl. Since becoming a mom, the actress has made a conscious effort to make a difference in the industry. The 44-year-old is kind of doing it all.
You can check out more of Reese Witherspoon’s TikToks and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on what celebrities are up to.