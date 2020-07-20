The Marvel Film Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers Think Would Be ‘Bigger’ Than The Infinity Saga

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a unique place, as we're occupying the time between phases. What's more, the franchise will be breaking new ground with Phase Four, with the Infinity Saga and characters like Iron Man and Captain America in the rear view. There's no telling where the MCU will go next, although The Russo Brothers have an idea for a comic plot line that would be even "bigger" than the massive story and crossovers that happened in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
The Russo Brothers directed four movies for Marvel, including some of the property's most successful installments. The Infinity Stones were methodically introduced throughout the franchise, before eventually being assembled by Josh Brolin's Thanos. 21 movies contributed to the events of Avengers: Endgame, but there's an even more epic plot that The Russo Brothers think would translate well onto film. The conversation began when asked what might convince the directors to return to the MCU, with Anthony Russo saying:
It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.
The Russo Brothers did the impossible with movies like Captain America: Civil War and their pair of Avengers flicks. They managed to balance a ton of characters, while also telling an emotionally driven story. And if the powers that be at Marvel studios want the Russos to return to the MCU, it's going to be an even more epic and expansive story.
Marvel fans can re-watch The Russo Brothers' Marvel movies on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Luckily for fans who are hoping they direct another Marvel flock, Joe Russo has some ideas as to what type of story might be even more epic than the Infinity Saga. During the director's conversation with Bro Bible, the director/writer opened up about one comic book plot that might work: Secret Wars. He spoke to his love for Secret Wars, saying:
You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.
Do you hear that? It's the sound of countless Marvel fans cheering in joy. While The Russo Brothers don't currently have any plans to direct another blockbuster within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are some stories that are still calling to them. Specifically Secret Wars, which is an iconic plot point that pits the heroes and villains in combat.
In the Secret Wars comics, the Avengers, X-Men, and other heroes are transported to Battleworld thanks to a cosmic entity called The Beyonder. After watching superheroes at work on Earth, he has them battle each other in an epic conflict. It sounds like Captain America: Civil War times twelve, and included a massive cast of iconic heroes who were forced to fight. Plus, some villains were involved like Magneto who had to form an alliance with the good guys.
Only time will tell if/when The Russo Brothers return to the MCU. But hopefully they'll eventually bring their talents back to the massive franchise sometime in the future. The next installment in the shared universe is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.