The Marvel Film Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers Think Would Be ‘Bigger’ Than The Infinity Saga

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a unique place, as we're occupying the time between phases. What's more, the franchise will be breaking new ground with Phase Four, with the Infinity Saga and characters like Iron Man and Captain America in the rear view. There's no telling where the MCU will go next, although The Russo Brothers have an idea for a comic plot line that would be even "bigger" than the massive story and crossovers that happened in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.