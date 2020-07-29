X-Men’s Olivia Munn Tried To Use Her Psylocke Sword During Isolation, And The Video Is A Hilarious Disaster

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The main X-Men franchise came to an end with Simon Kinberg's Dark Phoenix in 2019. The ill-fated movie ended the long running franchise, which has struggled in its final days. Prior to Dark Phoenix was X-Men: Apocalypse, which also failed to resonate with audiences when it hit theaters. Apocalypse introduced Olivia Munn's Psylocke who was a sword wielding badass throughout the movie's action sequences. Munn recently tried to use her skills from isolation, and the results are a hilarious disaster.