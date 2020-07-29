X-Men’s Olivia Munn Tried To Use Her Psylocke Sword During Isolation, And The Video Is A Hilarious Disaster

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The main X-Men franchise came to an end with Simon Kinberg's Dark Phoenix in 2019. The ill-fated movie ended the long running franchise, which has struggled in its final days. Prior to Dark Phoenix was X-Men: Apocalypse, which also failed to resonate with audiences when it hit theaters. Apocalypse introduced Olivia Munn's Psylocke who was a sword wielding badass throughout the movie's action sequences. Munn recently tried to use her skills from isolation, and the results are a hilarious disaster.
While Psylocke didn't have a ton fo dialogue in X-Men: Apocalypse, Olivia Munn put a ton of work into her role. This includes extensive fight and sword training, in order to bring the character's signature psychic blade to life on the big screen. Munn found Psylocke's sword during isolation, and made a video attempting some of her Apocalypse skills. Check out the hilarious video below,
Whoops. While Olivia Munn definitely seems to have retained her ability to swing Psylocke's sword in all its badass glory, there was something holding her back. Namely a wall that was directly behind the Newsroom actress while she attempted to make the above video. Luckily, she still decided to post this blooper for all of our enjoyment.
The above video comes to us from the personal Twitter of Olivia Munn. Munn got very comfortable swinging a sword around while training for X-Men: Apocalypse, and she'd often whip out some of those tricks while on the press tour. So when she found Psylocke's iconic weapon, she couldn't help but give it a whirl.
X-Men: Apocalypse is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The short clip is a rollercoaster of emotions. Olivia Munn originally looks totally badass by showing off her X-Men: Apocalypse skills, and there's also a delightful juxtaposition between her sunny clothes and precision with the weapon. Of course, that precision is quickly diminished when she makes contact with the wall behind her.
X-Men: Apocalypse is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
It's unclear if Olivia Munn strikes her wall or the piece of art behind her, but either way it's a pretty hilarious turn of events. The actress looked appropriately concerned about what just happened, and turns the video off. It's the mutant version of America's Funniest Home Videos, and I must admit that I've watched it a number of times already.
Olivia Munn's Psylocke made it out of X-Men: Apocalypse alive, but she didn't appear in the follow-up Dark Phoenix. And after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it's currently unclear if we'll ever see the character again. I'm personally hoping she might appear in a Deadpool sequel, but only time will tell.
The final installment in the X-Men franchise is The New Mutants, which is currently expected on August 28th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.