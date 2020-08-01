Netflix's The Kissing Booth Star Explains Why She's Confident The Sequel Is Better Than The First Movie

This sequel, if I may say so myself, I think is better than the first movie. We wanted to give fans something to remember, something that is even bigger and better than the movie that they fell in love with initially, something that exceeded all expectations and still remained true to the absolute fun, loving, ridiculously silly nature of the first movie. And I just think that, not to toot our own horn, but I kind of think that we might have hit it out of the park or whatever.