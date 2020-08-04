How Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Are Co-Parenting After Split

I think it's going as well as it can. There's no rulebook to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We’re learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can. I think for us the realization that we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids. Because it will. I think it’s up to us and parents in general how it affects your kids. And whether it's a really negative experience for them or its ok and they feel safe in it, and they feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. But, it's not bad different, it's just different.