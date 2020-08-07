Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Where The Phrase ‘Conscious Uncoupling’ Came From In Split With Chris Martin

Conscious uncoupling/separation/divorce, whatever you want to call it, has now permeated the break-up culture. Instead of people approaching me with, 'Why did you say that?,' they now approach me with, ‘How do you do that?’ It’s very different for every couple but, for me, it meant, more than anything, being accountable for my own part in the dissolution of the relationship. There existed aspects of myself I was trying to heal through this relationship that I wasn’t honest with myself about. I had been blind, guarded, invulnerable, intolerant. I had to admit that and be brave enough to share it.