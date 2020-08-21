The One And Only Ivan Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Each Animal In The Disney Movie

Phillipa Soo (Thelma)

Making her voice acting debut in The One and Only Ivan, however, is Phillipa Soo, who first broke out in 2012 on NBC's short-lived tribute to Broadway, Smash, and rose greatly in popularity a few years later with the Broadway production of Hamilton, in which she originated the role of Eliza Hamilton. In the Disney movie, she plays a parrot named Thelma, but we can more than likely assume that, given her Tony Award nomination for Lin-Manuel Miranda's aforementioned musical, she probably speaks in a more soothing manner than squawking sort of way that the tropical bird is often known for. Soo also lends her voice to the role of a princess from folk legend whom an ambitious girl is determined to prove is real in the animated musical fantasy Over the Moon, which is due to premiere on Netflix in the Fall of 2020.