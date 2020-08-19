Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In September 2020

Leave a Comment
Oh September: a month that signals one step closer to a change in the seasons. No matter what that shift may mean to you, it also means that Netflix will be making their usual change in their digital library. Some titles will leave, while others will be added, and September 2020's additions are pretty substantial. If you still want to look at what came online in August 2020, the lineup will be provided momentarily. But if you're ready to see what Netflix is adding in September, then head straight on to this most recent schedule.
Week of September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/1/20
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/1/20
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 9/1/20
La Partita / The Match - NETFLIX FILM – 9/1/20
True: Friendship Day - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/1/20
Adrift – 9/1/20
Anaconda – 9/1/20
Back to the Future – 9/1/20
Back to the Future Part II – 9/1/20
Back to the Future Part III – 9/1/20
Barbershop – 9/1/20
Barbie Princess Adventure – 9/1/20
Borgen: Season 1-3 – 9/1/20
Children of the Sea – 9/1/20
Coneheads – 9/1/20
Glory – 9/1/20
Grease – 9/1/20
Magic Mike – 9/1/20
The Muppets – 9/1/20
Muppets Most Wanted – 9/1/20
Not Another Teen Movie – 9/1/20
Pineapple Express – 9/1/20
Possession – 9/1/20
The Producers (2005) – 9/1/20
The Promised Neverland: Season 1 – 9/1/20
Puss in Boots – 9/1/20
Red Dragon – 9/1/20
Residue – 9/1/20
Sex Drive – 9/1/20
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6 – 9/1/20
The Smurfs – 9/1/20
Wildlife – 9/1/20
Zathura – 9/1/20
Bad Boy Billionaires: India - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/2/20
Chef's Table: BBQ - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/2/20
Freaks – You're One of Us - NETFLIX FILM – 9/2/20
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 9/3/20
Love, Guaranteed - NETFLIX FILM – 9/3/20
Young Wallander - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/3/20
Away - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/4/20
I'm Thinking of Ending Things - NETFLIX FILM – 9/4/20
The Lost Okoroshi – 9/4/20
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY– 9/4/20
Week of September 6
Midnight Special – 9/7/20
My Octopus Teacher - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/7/20
Record of Youth - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/7/20
Waiting For Superman – 9/7/20
StarBeam: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/8/20
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give - NETFLIX FILM – 9/9/20
Get Organized with The Home Edit - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/9/20
La Línea: Shadow of Narco - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/9/20
Mignonnes / Cuties - NETFLIX FILM – 9/9/20
The Social Dilemma - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/9/20
The Babysitter: Killer Queen - NETFLIX FILM – 9/10/20
The Gift: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/10/20
Greenleaf: Season 5 – 9/10/20
The Idhun Chronicles - NETFLIX ANIME– 9/10/20
Julie and the Phantoms - NETFLIX FAMILY– 9/10/20
The Duchess - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/11/20
Family Business: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/11/20
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8 – 9/11/20
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – 9/11/20
Pets United - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/11/20
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/11/20
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted - NETFLIX FILM – 9/11/20
Week of September 13
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2 – 9/15/20
Ancient Aliens: Season 3 – 9/15/20
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 – 9/15/20
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4 – 9/15/20
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/15/20
Izzy's Koala World - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/15/20
Michael McIntyre: Showman - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 9/15/20
Pawn Stars: Season 2 – 9/15/20
The Rap Game: Season 2 – 9/15/20
The Smurfs 2 – 9/15/20
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/15/20
The Universe: Season 2 – 9/15/20
Baby: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/16/20
Challenger: The Final Flight - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/16/20
Criminal: UK: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/16/20
The Devil All The Time - NETFLIX FILM – 9/16/20
MeatEater: Season 9 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/16/20
The Paramedic - NETFLIX FILM – 9/16/20
Signs: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/16/20
Sing On! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/16/20
Dragon’s Dogma - NETFLIX ANIME – 9/17/20
The Last Word - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/17/20
American Barbecue Showdown - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/18/20
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/18/20
Ratched - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/18/20
Week of September 20
A Love Song for Latasha - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/21/20
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/22/20
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/22/20
Kiss the Ground – 9/22/20
The Playbook - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/22/20
Mighty Express - NETFLIX FAMILY – 9/22/20
Enola Holmes - NETFLIX FILM – 9/23/20
Waiting… – 9/23/20
The Chef Show: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/24/20
Real Steel – 9/24/20
A Perfect Crime - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/25/20
Country-Ish - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasty C – 9/25/20
The School Nurse Files - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/25/20
Sneakerheads - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/25/20
The Good Place: Season 4 – 9/26/20
Week of September 27
Bad Teacher – 9/27/20
Van Helsing: Season 4 – 9/27/20
Whose Vote Counts, Explained - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 9/28/20
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 9/29/20
Welcome to Sudden Death – 9/29/20
American Murder: The Family Next Door - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 9/30/20
Wentworth: Season 8 – 9/30/20
September TBD
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep. 12 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GIMS: On the Record - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For September 2020
Along with the return of some old favorites like the Back to the Future trilogy, and addition of the two most recent Muppets movies from Disney, there's a bunch of original films headed our way from Netflix. With an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and others, The Devil All The Time is a chilling drama about dealing with the past and where it could take us if we're not careful. On a similarly dark note, writer/director Charlie Kaufman takes the strife of a relationship on the rocks in i'm thinking of ending things and turns it into another one of his signature head trips. Finally, if you're looking for a family friendly blockbuster and/or happen to want to see more of Henry Cavill's curls shown off in that Enola Holmes footage that hit the other day, you'll be able to enjoy those delights towards the end of September 2020.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For September 2020
The TV portion of Netflix's library is ready to blast off into September 2020 as well, with Hilary Swank leading a perilous mission to Mars in the new original series, Away. But if you're more of a grounded drama fan, your tastes may be more suited for Ryan Murphy's One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest prequel, Ratched, which sees Sarah Paulson playing a younger incarnation of the infamous nurse from that particular tale. Last, but not least, if dinosaurs are a big favorite in your family and the wait for Jurassic World: Dominion is too much for you to take, the thrills of Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous will take you back to that theme park that spared no expense, and has all the teeth to prove it! Seriously, whose idea was it to put a kids camp on a dinosaur island?
Netflix is headed out the gate fast and fierce in September 2020, and you're not going to want to miss any of the thrills. So be sure to check this schedule often, as all titles are subject to change and availability. And if something's moved, there's probably a good reason. We'll see you back here around this time next month, when October 2020 reveals its spooky secrets to us all.