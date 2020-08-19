Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In September 2020

Netflix’s Movie Highlights For September 2020

Along with the return of some old favorites like the Back to the Future trilogy, and addition of the two most recent Muppets movies from Disney, there's a bunch of original films headed our way from Netflix. With an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and others, The Devil All The Time is a chilling drama about dealing with the past and where it could take us if we're not careful. On a similarly dark note, writer/director Charlie Kaufman takes the strife of a relationship on the rocks in i'm thinking of ending things and turns it into another one of his signature head trips. Finally, if you're looking for a family friendly blockbuster and/or happen to want to see more of Henry Cavill's curls shown off in that Enola Holmes footage that hit the other day, you'll be able to enjoy those delights towards the end of September 2020.