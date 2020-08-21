15 Great Movies Coming To HBO Max In September 2020

Dave

In case you didn’t know, 2020 is an election year. We’re not mentioning this to bum you out or tell you who to side with. Rather, it feels like the perfect time to watch the Kevin Kline comedy Dave, in which a guy who looks like the President of the United States has to play the part due to unforeseen circumstances. A totally wide-eyed fable that wears its heart on its sleeve, Dave is a political tale that plays like an adult’s fairy tale. Also, this movie has Ving Rhames with hair and Charles Grodin playing an accountant… and how often do you see that?!