The Suicide Squad Just Delivered Some Jaw-Dropping Behind-The-Scenes Footage

When covering comic book movies, it's best not to ever be greedy. When a studio shows off something cool and exclusive from an exciting upcoming film, it's typically best behavior not to just immediately ask for more. For example, earlier this hour James Gunn revealed the full lineup of characters who will be appearing in his upcoming blockbuster The Suicide Squad – and at that time we were content to just be happy finally knowing who everyone in the cast will be playing. Now, however, the film has dropped an even more special first look at the film in the form of an epic, badass behind-the-scenes featurette... which you can watch right now!