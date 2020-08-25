Even Twilight’s Twitter Is Psyched About Robert Pattinson’s First Batman Trailer

Leave a Comment
Although Robert Pattinson has starred in a variety of movies since his tenure as vampire hunk Edward Cullen concluded, the Twilight franchise is still how a lot of people are most familiar with him. That may finally change once Pattinson’s full performance as Bruce Wayne is seen in The Batman next year, and this past weekend at DC FanDome, we got a taste of what Battinson bringing to the table thanks to the movie’s first trailer.
While there are certainly still some folks who are skeptical about if casting Robert Pattinson as Batman was the right choice, look around social media, and you’ll find plenty of people who are jazzed about seeing him play Gotham City’s Dark Knight. This includes the official Twilight Twitter account, which tweeted the following in response to The Batman trailer:
That jawline is indeed a sight to behold. Although Robert Pattinson’s turn as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire exposed him to wide audiences, it was the Twilight film series that catapulted him to worldwide fame. After Breaking Dawn — Part 2 wrapped up the vampire saga, Pattinson focused on doing smaller movies, including Cosmopolis, Life, Good Time, The Lighthouse and The King. Pattinson jumped back into the world of blockbusters with Tenet, but The Batman marks him returning to lead a franchise, and clearly whoever’s running the Twilight Twitter account is a fan of him wearing the cape and cowl.
The Twilight property has experienced a resurgence of late thanks to Stephanie Meyer releasing the book Midnight Sun, which retells the events of the first Twilight tale from Edward Cullen’s perspective. Meyer announced earlier this month that two more Twilight books are on the way, so while Robert Pattinson embarks on Batman-related endeavors, Twilight is being revitalized for the printed page, perhaps indicating that it might someday return to the big screen.
As far as The Batman is concerned, Robert Pattinson is playing a Bruce Wayne who’s in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City. He’ll be forced to match wits with Paul Dano’s Riddler, and along the way he’ll run into other rogues like Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin (who is indeed in the trailer) and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. The Batman’s cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, among others.
Behind the cameras, Matt Reeves is directing The Batman and co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin. In addition to sequels already being planned, Reeves is working on an HBO Max series that will follow the Gotham City Police Department during Batman’s first year of existence in this universe.
The Batman swoops into theaters on October 1, 2021, and we here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised on how the project is progressing. You can learn what other DC movies are in development with our comprehensive guide.