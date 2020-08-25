Even Twilight’s Twitter Is Psyched About Robert Pattinson’s First Batman Trailer

That jawline is indeed a sight to behold. Although Robert Pattinson’s turn as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire exposed him to wide audiences, it was the Twilight film series that catapulted him to worldwide fame. After Breaking Dawn — Part 2 wrapped up the vampire saga, Pattinson focused on doing smaller movies, including Cosmopolis, Life, Good Time, The Lighthouse and The King. Pattinson jumped back into the world of blockbusters with Tenet, but The Batman marks him returning to lead a franchise, and clearly whoever’s running the Twilight Twitter account is a fan of him wearing the cape and cowl.