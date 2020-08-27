6 Versions Of Spider-Woman That Could Star In Olivia Wilde’s Mysterious Sony Marvel Movie

On Earth-65, Gwen gets bitten instead and a constantly bullied Peter, creates a formula that turns him into The Lizard. When Peter unleashes his power at prom, Gwen suits up, but he dies during their fight. Gwen’s story involves hiding her alter ego from her police captain dad and being in her rock band, the Mary Janes, that include MJ and Betty Brant as other members. This version of Spider-Woman is my personal favorite and could particularly fit well in the context of the Booksmart filmmakers. That said, Spider-Gwen is also being put to good use in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse and may lead her own planned film in the future as well.