Upcoming Tom Holland Movies: What's Ahead For The Spider-Man Actor

There comes a certain point in an actor's career where they go from rising star to Hollywood mainstay, and in recent years, Tom Holland has made that transition, handsomely, if I do say so myself. In less than ten years, Holland has gone from the oldest Bennett brother in the 2012 gut-wrenching disaster film The Impossible to everyone's favorite Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, with appearances in various other movies in between and since.
As we look forward to the future for one of this generation's most promising actors, now's the perfect time to take a dive into Tom Holland's upcoming projects. With a long-awaited video game adaptation, another Spider-Man movie, and a very different collaboration with Anthony and Joe Russo, the next couple of years are going to be quite busy for the guy who got his start in the stage production of Billy Elliott all those years ago.
The Devil All The Time - September 16, 2020
The first of Tom Holland's upcoming projects is the Netflix movie, The Devil All the Time, which will see the Spider-Man: Far From Home star share the screen with some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Bill Skarsgård, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, and Jason Clarke in what appears to be a dark and twisted psychological thriller. In the Antonio Campos-directed picture, Holland portrays Arvin Russell, a young man trying to protect his family from all sorts of sinister characters including an unholy preacher (Pattinson), a corrupt sheriff (Stan), and other mysterious and evil forces that await in the shadows.
Anyone who has watched the terrifying trailer for the upcoming Netflix film can see that it is going to be a dark affair, one that looks like a major departure from the more upbeat and accessible roles that Tom Holland has become known for in recent years. You will be able to see for yourself when The Devil All the Time premieres on Netflix on September 16.
Chaos Walking - January 22, 2021
After years of production woes, it appears Chaos Walking will finally be released in theaters on January 22, 2021. Telling the story of Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland), a boy living in a world devastated by a pathogen that killed all women and unleashed a disease that gave everyone the ability to hear the thoughts of all living creatures, the upcoming science-fiction picture follows the young boy after he meets Viola Eade (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious woman that somehow escaped death.
You would think that a science-fiction movie starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley would have had no trouble getting into theaters, but the upcoming film from director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) titled Chaos Walking has had quite a rough go of things since shooting initially wrapped back in November 2017. Originally scheduled for release in late 2018 or early 2019, the film underwent extensive reshoots following poor reactions at test screenings, but according to Deadline, the production had to work around the busy schedules of its two stars.
Uncharted - July 16, 2021
Tom Holland may very well have one of the best years of any actor in 2021 with multiple major projects slated to hit theaters in the near future. One of those long-awaited and highly anticipated movies is the adaptation of the Uncharted video game series starring Holland as the adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. It appears that Holland will be playing a younger version of the character millions of video game fans came to know and love since Uncharted: Drake's Fortune was released in 2007. With Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) behind the camera and Mark Wahlberg playing Nathan Drake's mentor, Victor Sullivan, the movie has a lot going for it.
Despite the all-star cast and talented director, however, the Uncharted movie has had a hard time getting off the ground. With multiple rewrites, shooting delays, and the Coronavirus shutting down production shortly after it got started in March 2020, there was a stretch of time when it looked like there was a dark cloud hanging over the entire project. But with the cast and crew recently getting back in the swing of things, it looks like the misfortune is behind us. Let's just hope the movie keeps its July 16, 2021 release date.
Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel - December 17, 2021
We still don't know what it's being called (though the rumored title is pretty amazing), who the villain is going to be, or really much else about the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, but we do know that Tom Holland will be suiting up once more as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the latest collaboration between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the tongue-twister that is Sony's cinematic universe. Things weren't looking too hot for Peter Parker when we last saw him in the mid-credits scene in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, especially after he was revealed to be Spider-Man by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and framed for the drone attack in London, so I'm sure there will be some sort of fallout from that whole fiasco.
Production on the latest Spider-Man movie was originally supposed to start up in July 2020, but that news came in January, two months before the Coronavirus shut down production of all kinds around the world. It still remains to be seen if the original shooting locations, which included Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland will still be viable options, especially with restrictions around the world. Nevertheless, Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home will once again sit behind the director's chair as he tells the third part of Peter Parker's high school story. We'll just have to wait and see when the movie swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.
Cherry - TBD
Tom Holland recently teamed up with the Russo Brothers for another project, but the crime drama Cherry will be unlike anything seen in the previous two collaborations between the brothers and the Marvel star. Instead of swinging through New York City to stop Ebony Maw from stealing the Time Stone like in Avengers: Infinity War or crying over the corpse of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, Holland will be playing the bank-robbing drug addict by the name of Nico Walker in Cherry. Based on the novel of the same name by the real-life Nico Walker, Cherry centers around Holland's version of the former Army medic with PTSD who turns to a life of crime and starts robbing banks to support his addiction.
The world entered a state of shock when images of Tom Holland with a shaved head were released in October 2019, and the buzz continued to grow when more images of the Marvel actor looking like a sleep-deprived and drug-fueled bank robber began to make the rounds shortly thereafter. It all reached a fever pitch in March 2020 when the Russo Brothers released an image from the editing room that showed Holland looking almost unrecognizable in a shot from the upcoming film.
As far as its release goes, there's not much information at this time, but going off the lead actor and directors responsible for it, Cherry isn't a movie that will go unreleased for years on end. Expect to see it in theaters or at least on a streaming platform sometime in 2021.
The Modern Ocean - ?
First announced in 2015, Shane Carruth's The Modern Ocean gives the phrase "stuck in development hell" a whole new meaning. At the time it was announced, The Modern Ocean was described as a "nautical adventure" based on the impact of international shipping on the world as well as those who involved with the industry. At the time, the cast was set to include Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Chloë Grace Moretz, Daniel Radcliffe, Keanu Reeves, and Jeff Goldblum, but after that 2015 announcement, there was little to no information on the project.
Tom Holland spoke about the mysterious project in a conversation with Collider in 2016 where he described The Modern Ocean's script as the best he had ever read but that he didn't know much about any progress being made in the early states of pre-production. Writer and director Shane Carruth was later quoted by IndieWire as saying that the movie wouldn't be happening anytime soon but left the status open-ended as to whether we would see it in the future. To make the situation even more difficult to understand, Carruth tweeted out the entire 180-page script in 2020 under the Twitter account for his previous film Upstream Color.
The world may never get to see what Shane Carruth had in store for audiences with his ambitious The Modern Ocean, but there are plenty of other Tom Holland performances to hold us over in the coming months and years. And if you want to see which characters we think the Spider-Man star would be perfect for if he ever made the jump to the DCEU, then we have something pretty, pretty cool for you to check out.