Upcoming Tom Holland Movies: What's Ahead For The Spider-Man Actor

There comes a certain point in an actor's career where they go from rising star to Hollywood mainstay, and in recent years, Tom Holland has made that transition, handsomely, if I do say so myself. In less than ten years, Holland has gone from the oldest Bennett brother in the 2012 gut-wrenching disaster film The Impossible to everyone's favorite Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, with appearances in various other movies in between and since.

As we look forward to the future for one of this generation's most promising actors, now's the perfect time to take a dive into Tom Holland's upcoming projects. With a long-awaited video game adaptation, another Spider-Man movie, and a very different collaboration with Anthony and Joe Russo, the next couple of years are going to be quite busy for the guy who got his start in the stage production of Billy Elliott all those years ago.