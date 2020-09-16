Netflix Drops First Look At Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn In The Christmas Chronicles 2

Netflix reported in early December 2018 that The Christmas Chronicles was watched 20 million within its first week of availability, so no doubt the streaming service is hoping for similar numbers The Christmas Chronicles 2. This will mark Kurt Russell’s first starring role since last year’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Goldie Hawn starred alongside Amy Schumer in 2017’s Snatched. In a year where all sorts of things have gone wrong, perhaps Russell and Hawn providing some Christmas cheer will help brighten some Netflix-subscribing spirits.