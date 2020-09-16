Netflix Drops First Look At Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn In The Christmas Chronicles 2

Leave a Comment
As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the business, naturally Netflix has delivered its fair share of Christmas content in recent years. In 2018, that included The Christmas Chronicles, which starred Kurt Russell as Santa Claus himself. Evidently the movie was a big hit, as Netflix didn’t waste time giving the green light to The Christmas Chronicles 2. Now we finally have our first look at the sequel, which has Goldie Hawn’s Mrs. Claus alongside her jolly ol’ husband.
Having cameoed at the end of the first Christmas Chronicles movie, Goldie Hawn now gets to take center stage next to Kurt Russell (also her husband in real life) for The Christmas Chronicles 2. Take a look at the festive couple below.
If that picture wasn’t enough for you, watch the below teaser showing Mr. and Mrs. Claus interacting with a familiar face and a brand-new one at the North Pole. The video also reveals that The Christmas Chronicles 2 will drop on Netflix November 25.
With Home Alone’s Christopher Columbus now sitting in the director’s chair (having been a producer on the first movie), The Christmas Chronicles 2 reunites viewers with Darby Pierce’s Kate Pierce, who went adventuring with her brother, Teddy (played by Judah Lewis), and Kurt Russell’s Santa Claus in the first movie. The sequel sees Kate, now a cynical teenager, reluctantly spending Christmas with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son, Jahzir Bruno’s Jack.
Unwilling to accept this new family dynamic, Kate decides to run away, but this leads both her and Jack being pulled into an adventure with both Santa and Mrs. Claus, with the quartet working to prevent a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel from destroying the North Pole. Along with the aforementioned actors and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reprising Kate and Teddy’s mother, Claire Pierce, The Christmas Chronicles 2’s cast also includes the Fast & Furious franchise’s Tyrese Gibson and Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison.
Netflix reported in early December 2018 that The Christmas Chronicles was watched 20 million within its first week of availability, so no doubt the streaming service is hoping for similar numbers The Christmas Chronicles 2. This will mark Kurt Russell’s first starring role since last year’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Goldie Hawn starred alongside Amy Schumer in 2017’s Snatched. In a year where all sorts of things have gone wrong, perhaps Russell and Hawn providing some Christmas cheer will help brighten some Netflix-subscribing spirits.
Again, The Christmas Chronicles 2 will premiere on Netflix the day before Thanksgiving. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news on what Netflix has coming in the near future, and if you’re interested in movies that are expected to play in theaters, browse through our 2020 release schedule and 2021 release schedule.