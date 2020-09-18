A Massive James Bond Rumor Might Have Been Confirmed By The Latest 007 Video

The Many Losses Of Dr. Madeleine Swann

Dr. Madeleine Swann says that she’s lost everyone she’s ever loved by the time No Time To Die kicks off. Who exactly she’s lost is a very specific handful of people whom we know about thanks to backstory given in Spectre, as well as what we know about this next installment in the James Bond series. Losing her mother to the dissolution of her parent’s marriage, the first major loss we actually saw on camera was that of her father, Mr. White (Jesper Christensen). Though she was long isolated from her father, seeing his suicide replayed for her displeasure in Blofeld’s lair caused a plenty tearful response. So both parents are out of the picture, and from what we understand, there aren’t any siblings in Madeleine’s life.