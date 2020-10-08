Daniel Kaluuya: 8 Great Performances Other Than Get Out

More times than not, when someone hears the name Daniel Kaluuya or sees his face, they probably think back to his career-defining performance in Jordan Peele's 2017 satirical dark comedy Get Out. And while his performance as Chris Washington in the Academy Award-winning horror flick will go down as one of the best in the 2010s, there quite a few Daniel Kaluuya movies (and shows) that shouldn't be missed.

From his days in staples of modern British television like Doctor Who, Skins, and Black Mirror, to his truly despicable performance as a Chicago gang leader in Widows, Daniel Kaluuya often steals every scene he's in, even when he's relegated to the hurt and vengeful friend-turned-enemy in Black Panther. Below are just eight of those performances that display the full range and talent of Daniel Kaluuya.